You know what they say...no rest for the wicked. A new trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, which debuts Jan. 15 on Paramount+, just dropped, and things are definitely not coming up roses for the McLusky family.

Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers) and Dianne Wiest (The Mule), Mayor of Kingstown premiered in November 2021 to critical and audience acclaim. Executive produced by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), the crime thriller follows the powerful McLusky family in their sometimes vain, always explosive effort to stem corruption in the impoverished Kingstown, Michigan, where police brutality and systemic racism prop up a massively unjust carceral state.

From the looks of the trailer, Renner's Mayor, Mike McLusky, will face some tough decisions in the wake of the chaotic first season finale. There's a power vacuum at the Kingstown prison, and Mike may not be able to depend on his police force to stem the unrest -- certainly not without risking his own integrity. There are hints of coordinated, inmate-led attacks at the prison, and it looks like we'll be seeing more of a certain escapee.

In a standout trailer moment, Wiest's McLusky matriarch says, "Even saints have their breaking point." Something will be lost, whether Mike sinks or swims.

Much of the cast is returning for season 2, including Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Necar Zadegun and Aidan Gillen. (Handley's Kyle McLusky looks to be in particularly dire straits.)

If you're playing catch-up, have no fear: the entire first season is currently streaming on Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

