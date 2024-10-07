Mayor Beheaded Just Days After Taking Office In Grisly Murder

Alejandro Arcos was the mayor of Chilpancingo in Mexico for less than a week before he was brutally murdered. Per CBS, images began to emerge online of what appeared to be Arcos' decapitated head on top of his vehicle. Additionally, a body appeared to be in the car itself, but local outlets have yet to confirm the authenticity of the photos.

Guerrero state Governor, Evelyn Salgado, made a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) addressing Acros' death. "I strongly condemn the murder of the Mayor of Chilpancingo, Alejandro Arcos Catalán, a fact that the State Attorney General's Office has confirmed, initiating the relevant investigations to clarify it and bring those responsible to justice, without giving way to impunity," the statement begins.

"His loss has saddened all of Guerrero society and fills us with indignation. I have instructed the State Secretary of Public Security to intensify surveillance and social proximity operations in various areas of Chilpancingo. To the people of Guerrero, I reiterate my government's commitment to work in coordination with the authorities of the different levels of government to guarantee peace and governability in Guerrero, always seeking to advance towards the pacification of our state."

A Mayor Is Beheaded Six Days After Taking Office

The Institutional Revolutionary Party, a party to which Arcos belonged, also added an official statement across their social media pages. "We strongly condemn the murder of Alejandro Arcos, municipal president of Chilpancingo, Guerrero. We demand justice for this cowardly crime. Enough of violence and impunity! The people of Guerrero do not deserve to live in fear. Our sympathy and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

According to PRI president, Alejandro Moreno, Arcos' death came days after Francisco Tapia, a city official, was killed. The U.S. State Department advises Americans to avoid Guerrero, citing crime and violence. Additionally, Guerrero is one of the six states in Mexico that Americans are encouraged to avoid entirely. Further, Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, is set to introduce a renewed security plan to prevent and properly address crime. It remains to be seen how far Sheinbaum's efforts will go, but hopefully, it will lead to lasting, meaningful change.