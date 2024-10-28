Kyle Richards’ Ex Mauricio Umansky Embroiled In Family Drama Over Elderly Father

The drama never ends for Kyle Richards' estranged hubby, Mauricio Umansky, 54. His breakup with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made bold headlines and had tongues wagging overtime. Now he is caught up in some nasty family troubles with his own kin. It seems that, per In Touch, Umansky's sister, "Sharon Umansky Benton, filed a restraining order against their father Eduardo Umansky's girlfriend, Simin Tabibni."

Benton, 52, is claiming that Tabibni, 68, was "verbally abusive" to her and also "bit and pulled her hair."

Mauricio Umansky's Sister Offered Details Of One Alleged Skirmish With Tabibni In Legal Documents

The Two Allegedly Clashed In The Lobby Of Benton's Dad's Building

The incident supposedly took place in the older Umansky's building when Benton was dropping him off there after they had lunch together. Per the outlet, Benton claims Tabibni "started verbally attacking me and saying that I don't have a right to visit my father. I took out my phone to record her because I am tired of the verbal abuse when she reached for my phone and yanked it out of my hand. As I was trying to get it back, she grabbed my right arm and bit me."

Benton further explained, "I was able to prevent her from breaking skin but in the process, she yanked my arm."

Benton also said that Tabibni dropped the phone and when she (Benton) tried to pick it up, Tabibni allegedly yanked her hair.

There Was Another Alleged Incident Between The Two Women In A Restaurant

Benton Claims Tabibni Made A Scene

She says that Tabibni appeared at a restaurant where Benton and her dad were eating. Benton claims that Tabibni "started yelling profanities at her" and was "removed" from the premises, according to the outlet.

Sharon Benton Has A Theory About What Is Going On With Her Dad's Girlfriend

Benton Thinks Tabibni Isolates Her Father

Benton says, "She keeps him isolated, so I have been trying to visit more often which is why this is happening more. She hides his phone from him and is abusive to him as well but he is old and afraid to be alone and she claims to have some kind of evidence against him for some reason so he stays with her."

Benton added, "I don't know what all that is but she is attempting to keep me away from my father while she convinces him to give her all his money."

Tabibni reportedly pushed back by filing for a restraining order for protection from Benton.

Umansky And Benton Took Steps To Safeguard Their Father From Tabibni

They Reportedly Want To Place Eduardo Under A Conservatorship

In their filing for the conservatorship, Umansky and Benton stated the following: "[Eduardo] is unable to resist undue influence and fraud and has been taken advantage of by his girlfriend. Over the court of the past eighteen months, [Eduardo] and [Mauricio and Sharon] have discovered that she has taken, secreted and appropriated more than $260,000 from [Eduardo] through undue influence, whether physical or emotional and/or fraud."

This sad, tangled saga evidently has yet to fully play out. Stay tuned.