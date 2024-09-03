New Orleans Street Musician Playing Billy Currington Classic With Dog On His Guitar

Music comes from all kinds of venues, sophisticated and casual - theaters, auditoriums, public parks, and street corners. This is a tale of the beautiful music that can be found in New Orleans on a street corner thanks to a gifted man named Maurice McCray.

Per Whiskey Riff, he was a contestant on American Idol two years ago. He "was asked on stage in Atlanta to sing with Morgan Wallen after he saw a video of him performing 'Whiskey Glasses.' After videos of his performance with Wallen surfaced on the internet, social media found that Maurice had quite a catalog of country performances on the streets of New Orleans."

Maurice McCray And His Adorable Canine Companion Are Taking Social Media By Storm

Maurice Has Been Hanging Out And Making Music In The City's Fabled French Quarter This Summer

One of Maurice's most exceptional performances has been hitting big with the public on a TikTok video. His impromptu stage is the handy roof of an SUV. He offers a soulful rendition of "Good Directions" by Billy Currington, doing the honors on trombone and guitar. Maurice handles the song like a seasoned pro.

But wait, there a unique feature of this performance that warms the heart. Maurice's little dog is with him. Per the outlet. "...Maurice picked up his dog, put him on the body of his guitar, and started strumming the guitar. The puppy's paw rested on top of his hand, and it appeared that his dog was playing the guitar. Nothing will make people stop and listen quicker than a guitar-playing dog."

You bet! What could be sweeter than that?

An older couple is slowly dancing on the sidewalk to Maurice's music in the video, making the charming urban scene complete.

Fans Loved This Performance From Maurice And His Furry Friend

Judging By Their Comments, They Were Apparently Enchanted By It

According to Whiskey Riff, one person wrote about the video, "Someone make this man famous." Another commenter opined. "Good music, good talent, and a good dog. He's living the best life." Yes, they both are! Maurice, we hope you get discovered and that you and your dog attain the pinnacle of stardom!