Musician Matthew Sweet Has A Debilitating Stroke While On Tour And Fans Want To Help

Musician, singer, and songwriter Matthew Sweet, 60, recently had a stroke while he was on tour in Canada. It was apparently serious, according to a detailed statement on a GoFundMe page set up by Catherine Lyons of Russell Carter Artists Management.

His tour had just begun on October 1. It was scheduled to end on Nov. 16. All Sweet's upcoming concerts have been cancelled for now.

Matthew Sweet's Road Back To Health Will Be Arduous

He Faces A Lengthy And Very Expensive Recovery

She wrote in a statement on that page, "Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour. He has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery. We are asking for financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans. Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden."

Lyons added that Sweet will need to be brought back to America to continue his recovery. That will entail having a flight back to the United States aboard an ambulance transport plane. Then Sweet will be a patient at "a specialized rehabilitation center, where he will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks."

The cost will definitely be staggering, but there is a way that Matthew Sweet's fans and friends can help.

People Can Donate To A GoFundMe To Assist Sweet

The Goal Is $250,000

As of Tuesday night, a total of $40,863 had been raised. There were over 600 donations. Fans left messages of encouragement for Sweet on his GoFundMe page.

One posted, "Sending Matthew all best wishes for safe and quick return, and a full and swift recovery! ??"

Another wrote, "I know you can make it through this. Sending love and hugs and cats for you, Lisa [Sweet's wife], your friends and family. ??"

A third said, "I've been going to your shows since 1992, and to this day your music still has a huge impact on my life (and my music). Wishing you a full recovery."

Sweet's GoFundMe Page Recaps His Career In Music

He Enjoyed Considerable Success

His GoFundMe page mentions some key highlights of Sweet's musical career. "Matthew Sweet emerged from the 80's Athens, Georgia music scene and became a leading figure of the power pop revival in the 90's with the release of his album 'Girlfriend' in 1991. The songs 'Girlfriend' and 'I've Been Waiting' became fan favorites."