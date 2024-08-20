Matthew Perry's Last Words Revealed in Court Documents

More devastating details emerge in the aftermath of Matthew Perry's death. Now, court documents emerge, revealing some of the late actor's last moments before tragically passing.

Recently, publications like PEOPLE magazine comb over different court documents to reveal some of Friends actor Matthew Perry's last words. He tells his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to 'Shoot me up with a big one.' He's referring to dosages of ketamine which his assistant was not medically trained to administer.

Regardless, Kenneth gives Matthew the drug. It had been his 3rd time giving it to the actor. Moreover, he pleads guilty in court for doing so. Afterwards, Perry died, face down in his jacuzzi in October 2023.

Arrests Made In The Aftermath of Matthew Perry's Death

Kenneth Iwamasa is one of 5 people to face charges in the death of Matthew Perry. Authorities believe the motive is explicitly a financial one. They would allegedly exploit his addiction in order to make money from him. Whether it be giving him the dosage or him purchasing it outright, they aid him in his addiction while knowing his past issues.

Moreover, to make matters worse, Matthew had just recovered from his battles before relapsing prior to his passing. "In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada says.

The other 4 arrests include 'The Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez. Fleming pleads guilty of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, inevitably killing Matthew Perry. Similarly, Chavez faces the same charge and authorities expect him to plead guilty as well.

No pleas have come from Sangha or Plascencia. Additionally, it's not yet known if they have attorneys at all so far. For Sangha specifically, she faces the most charges in her role in her alleged crime, mostly various drug-related charges and distributing them. Moreover, she also likely faces the most time, with at least 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence.