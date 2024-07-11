Matthew McConaughey's Face Is Swollen Like A Balloon After Bee Attack: See Photo

I know y'all are tired of it, but "Alright, Alright, Alright" must go in any article about Matthew McConaughey. Nearly every publication does it. It's tradition! McConaughey has had an eventful year so far. He got naked with his wife to push their tequila brand. He made a completely random appearance at a Luke Combs concert, playing conga drums during Combs' performance. He's a difficult man to dislike! McConaughey showed the world the aftermath of a bee attack, and the results must bee seen to be believed! (Yes, this will be one of those articles.)

The worst part about this is that it knocks off such a small percentage of the man's universal appeal. Even at his "worst," he's far ahead of everyone else. Darn you and your Hollywood good looks, McConaughey. Predictably, everyone had to put in their two cents with this latest development.

"Whoah. Thats a positive reaction. I got stung 18 times messing with those. My wife had the suit. I had the hive lid and smoke. Supposed to be a quick operation. We must have mashed one and they went wild and chased us out of the back yard into the garage. Did it wrong," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user recounted. I didn't expect to see someone's whole supervillain origin story, and yet...

Matthew McConaughey Shows Off The Aftermath Of A Bee Attack

"You have to work pretty hard to look homeless bud. For some of us, it comes quite naturally. I waited tables one night with a bee sting swell right between the eyes. Not good for tips." Also didn't expect some users to have a mini-therapy session. It's okay, man. I'm sure you look great! I'll leave the "look homeless" part alone. Really, I have no earthly idea how we got there.

"Strangely, I would now like to see you turn into a human bee hybrid in the next 30 days. Like the character of Jeff Goldblum did in 'The Fly.' Keep us updated, please!"

So, that's gotta be a joke. Still, can we request certain people to be put on an FBI watchlist or something? I don't know, that comment weirds me out more than it should.