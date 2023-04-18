Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, two Hollywood stars known for their on-screen bromance, are exploring the possibility that they might be brothers. The actors, who gained critical acclaim for their chemistry in the first season of True Detective, recently opened up about their thoughts on the matter in a candid interview.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa on the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, McConaughey shared a story about a conversation with his mom and Harrelson that sparked their curiosity. According to McConaughey, his mom revealed she "knew" Harrelson's dad, prompting the pair to investigate the "loaded" statement. They discovered that their parents may have crossed paths in West Texas during a period when McConaughey's parents were going through a divorce.

McConaughey and Harrelson are considering DNA tests to determine if their hunch is correct -- and it would certainly be interesting if all this actually proved to be true. However, McConaughey admits he's hesitant about the results, as they could challenge his beliefs about his parentage. It would blow plenty of fans' minds, too.

In the meantime, the two actors continue to strengthen their bond, with their families affectionately referring to each other as "Uncle Woody" and "Uncle Matthew." Their connection dates back to 1997, when they first met on the set of Ron Howard's EDtv.

Advertisement

As their friendship has evolved over the years, the duo has appeared in several projects together, including the film Surfer, Dude and the hit series True Detective. Now, they're starring in a new Apple TV+ comedy series, Brother From Another Mother, which is essentially an on-screen portrayal of their "bromance."

While it remains to be seen if McConaughey and Harrelson will go through with the DNA tests, it's clear they share a bond that fans and critics seem to be enamored with. Regardless of their biological connection, these two Hollywood icons are sure to deliver smiles and great performances wherever they end up.

Related Videos