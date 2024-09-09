Matthew McConaughey Shows Off Patriotism At US Open

Major sporting events tend to draw major celebrities. The just-concluded US Open in Queens, New York, is no exception. The stands at this exciting tennis classic were abuzz with bold-face names for the men's singles championship match on a gorgeous autumn Sunday.

There was Taylor Swift and her football-playing beau Travis Kelce, actors Dustin Hoffman, Matthew McConaughey, and Jon Mad Men Hamm, plus rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, to name a few of the luminaries who attended,

McConaughey displayed his affection for the red, white ,and blue by wearing a symbolic representation of it. Per foxnews.com, "McConaughey, 54, was in peak patriotic form to beat the heat with an American flag bandanna wrapped around his head at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center."

He wore a fashionable, summery linen suit paired with dark movie-star shades.

American tennis ace Taylor Fritz lost to red-hot Jannik Sinner of Italy, but it seems like it was a fun day for all anyway!

Number one rule of the US Open finals:



Nobody knows if it's going to go up, down, sideways or in circles. pic.twitter.com/AnmSFcagSh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Who Were The Other Glitterati At The US Open Men's Final On Sunday?

There Were Plenty Of Head-Turning Celebs Besides Matthew McConaughey

It was hard to tell what was the bigger attraction - the thrilling tennis match or the bevy of renowned folks in the crowd.

According to the outlet, songstress extraordinaire Swift and Kelce, wearing a jaunty bucket hat, hob-nobbed with gridiron great Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in a luxury suite. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with her hair coiffed in her trademark chic bob, was spotted next to actor Eddie Redmayne. Ruben Studdard, the gifted American Idol champ from Season Two, sang "America The Beautiful." He reportedly posted an emotional message on social media: "Thank you God for yet another opportunity to share my gift."

According to usopen.org, even more famous faces appeared amidst the lively throng on Saturday for the women's singles final. "Saturday saw celebrities ranging from sporting stars like Steph Curry and Stan Smith to actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Tina Fey, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Emma Roberts, and Rebel Wilson, as well as fashion editor Anna Wintour and rapper Flavor Flav."

We hope they all had a blast in the Big Apple watching some of the best tennis players anywhere!