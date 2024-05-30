Matthew McConaughey Playing The Conga Drums At A Luke Combs Concert Will Never Get Old

Matthew McConaughey isn't exactly the first person you'd picture as a "good ol' country boy." He's a staple of Hollywood! You think of limousines, champagne, True Detective! ...Okay, well, now you probably think of McConaughey getting naked to promote his tequila brand. With his recent appearance at a Luke Combs concert? Maybe you'll start to see him as a talented musician!

I'm not sure why my mind made this connection just now, but watching Matthew McConaughey here makes me think of Stone Cold Steve Austin. And Rustin Cohle, his True Detective character. It's so weird seeing the man chug beer like that! It's cool as heck, yeah, but it's so far outside of what I always think of with McConaughey. It elevates the profiles of him and Combs, truth be told! Then again, I suppose none of this is too surprising given his notorious love of country music and legends.

Matthew McConaughey Joins Luke Combs On The Stage, Playing The Bongos

Let's get to some comments. "MM is a liar and cannot be trusted. Having said that, he's an effective actor and knows how to have fun — nobodys perfect lol," one TikTok user says. I... huh? I'm sorry, did I low-key miss a lot of Matthew McConaughey controversy? Is this person mad? It starts off upset but ends with "lol nobody's perfect, though!"

I don't understand y'all sometimes. I really don't.

"Well, he supposedly played the bongos naked in TX once." That can't be real.

Live Update: Well, I'll be— he sure does have a naked bongos story!

"That's how [Matthew McConaughey] reviewed the Travis County Central Booking Facility, where he had a room reserved after Austin police came to his Tarrytown home because of a loud music complaint. An arrest warrant affidavit said officers found him dancing naked with some bongo drums and saw a marijuana bong on the coffee table."

I'll admit it. After reading that, it seems like Matthew McConaughey was always cool. I see he kept to the "naked" motif for advertising purposes years later, which is genius. Maybe he should be naked behind some bongos for his next Pantalones Tequila ad. People love it when they catch deep-cut references like that!