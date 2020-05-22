Matthew McConaughey Delivers 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals

Matthew McConaughey is giving back to his home state of Texas during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by delivering 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in the Lone Star State. The actor posted on Instagram, sharing that he and his wife Camila are hitting the road to deliver the masks, which were donated by Lincoln.

In March, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller requested emergency funding for rural Texas hospitals from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, McConaughey has been using his social media presence and celebrity to bring encouragement to fans during quarantine. The proud Ausinite even appeared with Travis County judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler to share a message of solidarity and a reminder to stay home and stay safe.

"Let's unite, be responsible for ourselves," McConaughey said. "Today's containment is gonna bring tomorrow's congregation...Stay home, hook 'em and just keep livin'."

In classic McConaughey fashion, he also shared how to make homemade face masks out of a bandana, a coffee filter and rubber bands.

The Oscar-winning actor and his family also hosted a virtual bingo night for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," read a post on the senior living facility's Facebook page.