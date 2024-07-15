Matthew McConaughey Is Once Again Teasing A Future In Politics

Matthew McConaughey appeared at the National Governor's Association meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah. (This was prior to the shooting at Donald Trump's rally.) There was a time, actually, when McConaughey turned down running for Governor in Texas. The actor said he felt he could do more for the state outside of politics rather than within it. However, McConaughey seems to have had something of a change of heart regarding his political aspirations.

At the National Governor's Association meeting, he made himself quite clear. "Yes. I have thought about running for office, getting into this category. I'm on a learning tour and have been for probably the last six years of understanding what this category means. Do I have instincts, intellect that it would be a good fit for me and I would be a good fit for it? That would be useful. I'm still on that learning tour, and, you know, days like this. I'm learning a lot."

Matthew McConaughey Isn't Ruling Out A Future In Politics

McConaughey went on to say a few more interesting tidbits regarding politics and his viewpoints on where things currently are. "I understand it's hard to market and sell success in how people negotiate because it's not as fun, it's not as sexy, it's not as exciting as the car wreck. We're a nation of rubberneckers. I think right now we're all caught up in short-term, short-money wins," McConaughey stated.

"And so we come to the table, we argue, we call each other names, and America sees a lot of us when we do that - This is entertainment. I'm in the entertainment business. Our leadership and our leaders don't need to be in the entertainment business."

Which is interesting considering that McConaughey is, you know... in the entertainment business. But I see where he's coming from. Regarding political leadership, McConaughey says that it doesn't "need to look like an episode of 'The Real Housewives.'" Well, alright, alright, alright! McConaughey has some surprisingly... sane views about politics. One thing I think everyone can hopefully agree on, however, is that something so serious and life-altering shouldn't boil down to insults and childish behavior.