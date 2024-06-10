Matthew McConaughey Embraces His Inner Cowboy in Anniversary Pic

Okay, okay, okay! (See, I can keep you guessing sometimes!) Matthew McConaughey has, again, cracked the internet rather than broken it. McConaughey posted an image across his social media accounts in celebration of his 12-year anniversary with Camila Alves. No, they aren't naked this time. Sorry to disappoint you!

It's no secret that McConaughey is a pretty eccentric dude. That being said, this is an extremely wholesome event that would melt anyone's heart. Predictably, he looks great doing it! McConaughey certainly hasn't forgotten his Texas roots on the road to superstardom. Nor has he forgotten his dedication to Camila Alves.

Per PEOPLE in a 2016 interview, McConaughey revealed their bond was always meant to me. Before Alves, he was "happily and healthily single."

"I was not looking. I was sleeping well, I was spiritually sound, I was good hanging with me," McConaughey says. All of that changed when he locked eyes with Alves at a club in LA in 2006.

"Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," McConaughey recalled. "My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn't say 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?' As l was trying to get [her] attention across the room, I went in my head, 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your a— out of your chair and go get her.' Which I did."

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates His 12-Year Anniversary With Camila Alves

"We went on our first date three nights later and I knew then I've been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years and not with anybody else."