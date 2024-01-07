Matthew McConaughey's Daughter Looks a Lot Like Her Mom in Rare Snapshot

Matthew McConaughey turned to social media on Thursday (Jan. 4) to share a birthday message for his now-14-year-old daughter, Vida, along with a pair of photos of the teen.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, happy birthday," the actor wrote in the caption for two outdoor shots.

As quite a few commenters have pointed out, Vida looks a lot like her mother: Brazilian supermodel Camila Alves McConaughey. Vida has two brothers: 15-year-old Levi and 11-year-old Livingston.

Vida's birthday was the day before (Jan. 3). Her dad had an understandable —and delightful— explanation for the belated post.

*A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday." he wrote.

Last year, Vida's mom shared a birthday post that shows the teenager along with her honorary uncle, Woody Harrelson.

"Time flies... 13!," Camila wrote. "You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you: 'life'."

Matthew got his own birthday message in November from his oldest child, Levi.

"People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father," Levi wrote in the caption for a carousel of family photos. "The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who's always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination."

Matthew met Camila in 2006 at a club in Los Angeles. After six years together and a six-month engagement, the couple wed on June 9, 2012.

Matthew revealed on Father's Day of 2009 that Camila was pregnant with Vida.

"We have more blessed news to celebrate this Father's Day that makes this time next year double the fun. Levi is going to be a big brother ... Yeah, we pulled off the greatest miracle in the world one more time," McConaughey wrote (as quoted by People).

