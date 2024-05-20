Matthew McConaughey And His Wife Bare It All Once Again In Pantless Tequila Ad: See Photo

Well, alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey needs no introduction. Unless you've been living leagues under the sea for the past 20 years and just came up for air (somehow still alive), McConaughey has been in a movie or show you enjoyed. (My personal McConaughey fave is True Detective.) This time, however, he's making headlines for something entirely outside the filmmaking realm.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila McConaughey, got right down to brass britches with another bold advertisement move for the couple's Pantalones Organic Tequila business!

Per PEOPLE, the couple wanted the brand to be more light-hearted and silly. "We're precious about our tequila, not our pants," the couple said. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there's a level of snootiness that's crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine. While we're all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it's meant to be fun."

Sure, yeah, fine. That's all well and good, but I didn't come here for the absurdity of the ad itself. I came here for the reactions!

Fans React To Matthew McConaughey's Bare-Butt Tequila Ad

Watch out- you might start a fashion trend there! — ChuckyJoe (@ChuckyJoe3) May 20, 2024

Chucky's heart is in the right place. But, realistically, all that would accomplish is many, many people going to jail for indecent exposure. They're likely not actually exposed below the belt. Hollywood has its tricks like that!

No Time For Caution,

Cooper? pic.twitter.com/U3JzMm2Mq2 — Tom the Baptist (@UFOphysics4ALL) May 20, 2024

Obligatory McConaughey movie references! They're classics for a reason, after all. ...Huh. These comments are surprisingly... tame? Has X (formerly Twitter) finally seen rea—

"Using a tiny mallet, there skippy? hehe must be cold."

Ah. There it is. Took y'all long enough, I guess.

Needless to say, the McConaugheys didn't quite break the internet, but they certainly cracked it a bit. Their half-exposed gamble seems to be generating exactly the buzz they were looking for.

"Where's the uncensored version?"

That comment technically is under another post of theirs I believe I'd get fired for if I showed y'all here. It's another pants-less advertisement for the tequila, but the post has been around long enough to get the freaks out. They don't just come out at night.