Matthew Byars, 'Real Housewives' Star, Has Died At Age 37

Matthew Byars has died aged 37. Many will know him from his appearances on the Real Housewives of Potomac as the talent manager. He first appeared in season 3 with Karen Huger.

PEOPLE declared the news of Byars' death, although The Sun confirmed the cause of death. According to Maryland's Chief Office of Medical Examiner, Byars died on November 21 after committing suicide. "He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide," they told the outlet.

This devastating news has hit the Bravo community and the housewives he worked alongside. Many have posted tributes online to express how heartbroken they are over the news.

Karen Huger shared a statement with PEOPLE about his passing. "I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago," she said. Huger and Byars used to be in a relationship together, although remained close after.

"His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family," she said.

"Matt, my heart is broken. I love you — here and beyond."

Housewives Speak Out About Byars' Passing

Melissa Gorga also posted a tribute to her Instagram. "Why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt . Because earlier this week you didn't tell me," the heartbroken star said.

"I wish I could have saved you."

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan has also posted to her story. She posted a picture of both of them with the caption "Rest In Peace."

Fans have rushed to the talent manager's Instagram in disbelief. Under his most recent post, which was in July last year, fans comment their grief.

"I'm so sad. I can't imagine a world without you," Charyn Harris comments.

"Sending you so much love, matt. rest easier," writes another.

"Who will wrangle the ladies? Hoping you are in a better place watching everyone show you how loved you are. Wishing you peace," a Real Housewives fan account comments.