Massive In-Air Brawl Causes Plane To Make Emergency Landing After Man Asks To Switch Seats: See Video

It was a rumble in the air. A massive brawl erupted between passengers on a recent Ryanair. Things got so bad that the pilot made an emergency landing. All of the chaos arose because a man asked if he could switch seats.

It's a flight that some have called the "flight from hell." I don't subscribe to hyperboles, but it sounds like a chaotic situation. The flight departed from morocco on Wednesday and headed for London. That's when things went out of control.

In the video above, passengers end up screaming at each other as airline employees do their best to try to ease tensions. It all started after a man asked a woman sitting with her daughter if they could switch seats. He wanted to be closer to his wife and kids. When the woman refused, the man began to threaten her.

The woman's husband quickly came to her defense in the air. He confronted the man.

"They were trying to punch each other," an anonymous 36-year-old passenger told The Mirror. "One of the families was part of a larger group, so other passengers started to join in. Then a lady in the row behind started to have a panic attack because of everything going on. She was screaming and there were kids crying. It was like a snowball effect.

It was a short flight. The plane was only in the air 36 minutes when it had to land. One passenger described the flight. "It was so stressful. It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats," he said.

Brawl Causes Flight To Get Canceled

Things became so stressful that one male passenger fell ill. Airport staff had to give him oxygen before landing. They landed in Marrakech, Morocco. In total, police detained nine passengers, and medics treated one passenger for his injuries. They deemed him unfit to fly, but he refused to leave.

"They think I'm a terrorist. That's why they're bringing the whole army here to take me down," the man shouted. "Give me my f-king bag. I will whack your jaw, bruv." Police had to remove him in an ordeal that took two hours and led to the flight being canceled.

A Ryanair spokesperson confirmed the incident. "[The] flight from Agadir to London Stansted diverted to Marrakesh after a small group of passengers became disruptive, and during which time another passenger became ill onboard."

"Crew called ahead for both medical and police assistance, which met the aircraft upon arrival at Marrakesh. The small group of disruptive passengers were then removed from the aircraft by airport gendarmerie," they added.

They continued, "The passenger who became ill was provided with oxygen onboard before being treated by airport medics, who determined that they were not fit to fly. This passenger refused to disembark and became abusive towards crew, and was removed from the aircraft by airport gendarmerie."