Massive Chemical Fire At A Georgia Plant Causes Thousands Of Residents To Evacuate

In Conyers, Georgia, an accident at a BioLab chemical plant caused thousands of residents to evacuate. Per AP News, around 20,000 residents had to evacuate completely, and more than 90,000 had to remain indoors. The massive chemical fire was started due to a faulty sprinkler head malfunction. Water mixed with water-reactive chemicals, causing a dark, chemical-laden plume of black smoke to rise into the atmosphere.

The smoke could be seen from miles away, and Interstate 20 had to be shut down completely while first responders worked to try and contain the fire. Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Protection Division discovered that chlorine was a major component of the chemical-infused smoke. The Rockdale County government would address the situation in a statement.

"For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut," the statement read. As of this writing, it's been reported that no employees of the BioLab facility were injured in the fire.

Georgia Chemical Plant Fire Causes Thousands To Evacuate And Shelter Indoors

A BioLab spokesperson also addressed the incident, ensuring the situation would be quickly controlled. "Our top priority is ensuring the community's safety, and our teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the ongoing situation at our facility in Conyers, Georgia," the statement begins.

"We continue to work collaboratively with first responders and local authorities and have deployed specialized teams from out of state to the site to bolster and support their efforts. We are all focused on remediating the situation as rapidly as possible." Subsequently, the fire was dealt with by fire crews. However, alerts went out to residents affected by the chemical smoke.

"We are monitoring the situation and would advise that if you smell a chlorine odor you should turn off your air conditioners. Turn on your ceiling fans, and if possible, bring your outside animals indoors. If you experience any trouble breathing or any other medical emergency, call 911. As for now, sheltering in place is the best option." When more updates are provided, we at Wide Open Country will properly inform our readership.