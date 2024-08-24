Massachusetts Man Missing in South Carolina During Family Vacation

Recently, 60 year old Massachusetts man Stanley Kotowski goes missing during a vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Currently, they ask local home and business owners to periodically check security camera footage to see if they can find him. Moreover, they stress the importance of checking places like pools, sheds, and any other quiet, secluded areas where the man could be missing.

Additionally, Stanley's wife Jackie takes matters into her own hands. She posts as much information about the man as possible on Facebook. Anything to try and bring her husband back home to the rest of the family. She writes, "Thank you all for your concern about Stan. We know that you're all anxious for updates so, rather than responding individually to all of you, we'll share periodic updates here for all to see."

Wife of Missing Massachusetts Man Lends an Abundance of Information About Her Husband

Jackie observes some of the man's mental health patterns over the course of their vacation. In sharing them, we see a little bit as to his current condition and why he's went missing. "Over the last month, he has been struggling with severe insomnia and has become increasingly anxious," she writes of her husband. "During the week of Aug. 19, Stan became paranoid, thinking that people, including authorities, were pursuing him."

Moreover, she stresses that her husband does not suffer from dementia, despite any apparent signals. Rather, something about the nearby ocean in South Carolina sets him off, anxious about sun exposure, jellyfish, and sharks. Lastly, the man loves golf but he also hasn't gone for any rounds while on vacation either.

Consequently, there are a number of potential theories that Jackie and authorities have cobbled together about the whereabouts of the man. A variety of factors lend them to believe that the man would not be on foot. They reckon someone likely would've found him by now. Rather, she stresses that Stanley is "highly intelligent and likely recognizes the need to shelter from the heat." In addition, people also frequently hide in vacant rental homes. As a result, they currently believe he's hiding in one.