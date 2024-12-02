Mass Soccer Stampede Kill 56 People And Injures Multiple

A violent stampede broke out in Nzérékoré, Guinea, on Sunday. The brutal chaos killed 56 people, some of which were children.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The stampede reportedly occurred due to a controversial referee decision. The game was part of a tournament held in President Mamady Doumbouya's honor. He seized power in a coup back in September 2021.

The game pitched Nzérékoré and Labé against each other. Apparently, the referee sent off two players from Labé and awarded a penalty kick. It's unknown who started the stampede, but Labé fans started throwing rocks and stones at the referee.

Local media reported that police used tear gas against the fans throwing stones.

Many local outlets have reported on the staggering reaction that left the stadium. Associated Press obtained social media footage from fans in the middle of the havoc. People placed plastic chairs over their heads to protect them from projectiles.

Guinea's Prime Minister Condemns The Soccer Stampede

Guinea's Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah posted a statement to X. The site translates the post, revealing he said, "The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match."

"During the stampede, victims were recorded. The regional authorities are working to restore calm and serenity among the population," he stated.

The prime minister wrote, "The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured."

A doctor reported to the local AFP news agency that the hospital had "bodies lined up as far as the eye can see." "Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full."

The statement continues, "The government will publish a press release when it has collected all the relevant information on these unfortunate incidents."

The government's opposing coalition, the National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy, called for an investigation. The coalition believes the tournament encourages support for the current prime minister's "illegal and inappropriate" ambitions.

The city is still reeling from the crazed chaos that took the lives of dozens and injured more.