Mass Shooting At Nashville Bar On Labor Day Weekend Leaves Several Injured

Mass shootings are all too common across the nation. These tragic events have taken place at bars, public celebrations, and assorted other occasions where people gather in large numbers.

Yet another mass shooting happened over Labor Day weekend, this time in Nashville, "at the SkyBar & Lounge at 825 Hamilton Crossings in Antioch, around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department," per the New York Post.

What Took Place At The SkyBar & Lounge?

Gunfire Erupted In The Venue's Parking Lot

An ambulance transported someone to a hospital while others were brought to hospitals "in private vehicles, according to the MNPD." Those who were hurt "are expected to survive,." which is information also from police.

Police are reportedly looking at surveillance video to glean additional information, per WSMV4.

It Sounds Like It Was A Wild And Dangerous Scene

Someone Reportedly Said That Her Vehicle Was Struck By Bullets

Per WSMV4, "One woman said her back driver's side window was hit by at least two bullets when she was driving through the area on her way home. The woman said she was driving by the Walmart located off Hamilton Church Road when it happened."

Also, "She reported at least two of the bullets traveled through the passenger headrest in her backseat."

This story is evidently still developing.

What Do Statistics Indicate About Mass Shootings In The United States So Far In 2024?

There Seems To Be Fewer Mass Shootings Compared To 2023

According to Axios in an article dated July 13, 2024, the trend of mass shootings in the United states is continuing but apparently declining.

"The U.S. is on pace to see a drop in mass shootings compared to last year, but the number of incidents so far this year has already far surpassed the mid-year totals from a decade ago, per the Gun Violence Archive (GVA)."

Per the outlet, "The country is still averaging over one mass shooting per day this year and could break over 500 mass shootings for the fifth year in a row."

A mass shooting is defined per the GVA via Axios as "a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are either injured or killed from gunfire, not including the shooter."