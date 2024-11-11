Mass Shooting At Tuskegee University Leaves 1 Dead And Multiple Injured

A mass shooting took place at Tuskegee University in the first hours of Sunday, November 10 in Alabama. One 18-year-old was confirmed dead by police and 16 others were injured and rushed to local hospitals for treatment. Following the shooting, authorities arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place during Tuskegee University's 100th Homecoming. Footage of the shooting shows rapid volleys as students and other people duck for cover. The deceased teenager was not a Tuskegee University student, and 12 of the 16 injured suffered gunshot wounds. Four other people suffered injuries unrelated to gunfire as a result of the ensuing chaos.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued several updates regarding the mass shooting. "At approximately 1:40 a.m., Special Agents received notification of multiple individuals shot on the campus of Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, located within Macon County," reads an X update. "Multiple individuals have been transported to area hospitals for treatment and one individual has been confirmed deceased."

"Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting. The scene has now been secured by several law enforcement agencies. At this time, no arrests have been made."

Suspect Arrested

On Sunday, November 10, police arrested 25-year-old Jaquez Myrick in connection to the shooting. According to another update, Myrick was seen leaving the scene and was in possession of a handgun. Said handgun had a machine gun conversion device. Authorities charged Myrick with possession of a machine gun. Currently, no other updates have been made or other arrests have been reported.

Tuskegee University CEO and President, Mark Brown, addressed the incident on Sunday morning, during the Homecoming Convocation. "I now ask that you would join me in a brief moment of silence as we reflect on the lost soul and the parents, family members and friends that grieve, the concerns of all those parents who have children here, for the safety of their students and our students and faculty who may also grieve at this moment," he said.

Classes have been canceled at Tuskegee University and grief counselors have been available for students at the campus's chapel.