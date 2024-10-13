Mass Shooting Near Tennessee State University Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Injured

After Tennesse State University's (TSU) homecoming parade, a shooting broke out between two different groups. The result of the shooting ended up with one 24-year-old man dying from the gunfire, and nine people injured. Among them, two 14-year-olds and one 12-year-old were shot.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. when TSU's homecoming parade was over on Jefferson Street. In a statement, TSU clarified that the shooting took place off-campus. When the gunfire started, people were leaving to watch an NCAA Division I game between the Tennesse State Tigers and the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

That said, the parking lots on Jefferson Street were packed with people. Not only that, but the area had a heavy police presence, which made the whole shooting completely unexpected. Police spokesman, Don Aaron, spoke about the shooting with reporters, according to NBC News. "We can tell from the shell casings that there were gunshots from one side of the street, and then on the other side of the street," said Aaron.

As said before, one 24-year-old was shot dead during the shooting, with three minors sustaining injuries alongside six other victims. Injuries sustained by the victims vary from minor grazes to victims being in critical condition. The three minors, thankfully, are not in critical condition, according to Aaron.

A Senseless Act Of Violence

Police continue to investigate the shooting and believe that one of the injured people was also a shooter. They continue to interview people in the area and they have previously met some of the hospitalized. "We are confident that things are beginning to come together," said Aaron.

Thankfully, off-duty firefighters were also present at the parade during the shooting. Without thinking twice, they provided help to those injured during the TSU homecoming parade. "Our personnel recounted to me some moments where they ripped off their belts and did things like use those as tourniquets," said Kendra Loney, a Nashville Fire Department spokesperson.

Freddie O'Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County took to X to denounce the shooting. "What was a joyous atmosphere is tonight very different because of a senseless act of violence carried out by people who didn't care who else might be caught in the crossfire," said Mayor O'Connell. "Sadly, many in our community are familiar with the pain inflicted by gun violence. It hurts anew every time. We're grateful for our first responders who quickly rendered aid and secured the scene - and sorrowful and prayerful for the victims."

One high-school graduate, Jashawna Rucker, spoke with NBC. She was present during the shooting but was not injured. "It's sad, because nowadays, we can't do nothing," said Rucker. "We can't do nothing. We can't have fun, we can't go outside, have fun, nothing — and there's kids around. It's very sad"