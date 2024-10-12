Mass Shooting At Halloween Party in Oklahoma City Kills 1 And Injures 12

At around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, a fight broke out during a Halloween Party at Patty's Event Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. What started as a heated argument soon turned fatal as it turned into a shooting. As a result, one person died and 12 more were injured.

The verbal altercation at the event center, located at 5800 South Agnew Avenue, southwest Oklahoma City, quickly turned into a shooting that happened both outside the venue - in the parking lot - and inside. "Those people then went back into the event center where the shooting continued," said Sgt. Jon Skuta to CNN.

As a result, one person was pronounced dead on the spot and 12 others were injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital in, reportedly, critical condition, according to Oklahoma City Police. No further details surrounding the rest of the victims like their ages or conditions have been unveiled.

While no suspects have been arrested at this time, there are several detainees related to the shooting. Oklahoma police are currently investigating the event. "We are in the process of interviewing witnesses," said authorities to ABC. "We will provide more details when we get them."

Oklahoma Police Captain, Valerie Littlejohn, told News9 that this shooting was not random. "There is no reason to believe there is any public threat," said Littlejohn. Whether this is an isolated event or not, police continue to investigate the reason behind the shooting, which remains a mystery at the time.

Oklahoma October Shootings

This shooting happened around one day after another shooting took place in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, a woman crashed her vehicle and started shooting her firearm. According to Capt. Littlejohn, it was unclear whether the woman was firing her gun at someone or into the air. Nevertheless, police deemed her shooting as a threat and shot the woman.

Authorities transported the woman to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds. Reportedly, no police officers were hurt, but seven of them are now on administrative leave.

Just one week earlier, two shootings took place in Bricktown, Oklahoma City that resulted in five people injured. Both shootings began as an altercation, similar to the shooting at Patty's Event Center.