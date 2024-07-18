Mass Recall For Thousands Of Pounds Of Hot Dogs

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog! (Yeah, you will be subjected to some horrible jokes here.) Looks like somebody let the dogs out earlier than intended! AW Farms, a Kentucky-based meat processing facility and public market, issued a recall on their hot dogs. The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified by officials in Kentucky that the hot dogs were produced and distributed without federal inspection.

According to a recall notice posted on the FSIS website, the recalled hot dogs were produced since approximately May 30, 2024. They have a shelf-life of 45 days. Per the notice, the items were shipped to restaurant and hotel locations in Ohio and West Virginia. People can identify the recalled hot dogs by the establishment number "EST. 47635" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. Be on the lookout for the following products.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "FRENCH CITY FOODS 6" 12-1 HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing frozen "GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS" and "PACKED ON" with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

Fortunately, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. However, the FSIS recall notice urges caution and vigilance to ensure nobody gets sick. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurants' or hotels' refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and hotels are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Turns out it's the worst time for the "He got that dog in him!" turn of phrase. Nutritionists have been saying that hot dogs are a dietary scourge for years now. Looks like finally, they can get off their buns and relish a chance to gloat. ...Okay, I'll leave now.