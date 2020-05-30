This $4.5 Million Maryland Mansion Has a Vintage Small Town in the Basement

Have you ever dreamed of having your own private getaway? Maybe even your own quaint town that looks like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting? Well, for $4.5 million you can have it all -- and you don't even need to leave the comfort of your own home to visit.

That's right. This Potymac, Maryland mansion has an entire town, complete with storefronts and a vintage buggy, in the basement.

The home went viral Twitter user Jason Shevrin shared photos of its truly unique basement, which is designed to look like a small town Main Street.

So I was looking at listings for ridiculous mansions, as one does, and this one has.... a Christmastime small-town main street in its basement??https://t.co/uYdS4XAU29 pic.twitter.com/23KGBQidEJ — jason shevrin (@jasonshevrin) May 26, 2020

The basement features signs for a post office and a movie theater. Notice the double feature for Mary Poppins and The Exorcist (an interesting combo). Gotta love the attention to detail.

A staircase leads down to a cobblestone street.

There's even room for multiple classic vehicles.

There's even a cozy cafe and a makeshift pub with a pool table.

The rest of the house is equally extravagant. The 12,089 square foot mansion has 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths and sits on a 4 acre lot with a tennis court and heated pool.

Read More: Forget Man Caves, Backyard Bar Sheds Are the New Trend. This Gorgeous DIY Proves It.

Looking for more unique homes? Check out this drive-inn movie theater basement, Texas Hill Country castle, the Urban Cowboy penthouse, Gene Autry's classic ranch house or Kelly Clarkson's California home.

Now Watch: