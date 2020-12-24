'Dallas' Star Mary Crosby is the Daughter of the Legendary Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby is one of the all-time legendary actors in the history of Hollywood. Not only did he star in iconic films like White Christmas and Going My Way, but he was instrumental in boosting the music industry in post-war America. The man is an icon and will forever be remembered for his contributions to the arts. But did you know that he actually had quite a talented family? His daughter Mary Frances followed in his footsteps and became an actress you might recognize from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1980s.

Mary Crosby grew up in Los Angeles, California, Bing's only daughter from his second marriage to actress Kathryn Grant. Following high school, Mary decided to attend her mother's alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin. Though she didn't graduate, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority before moving back to California to pursue a career in Hollywood like her parents.

Potentially Mary's biggest claim to fame is playing the role of Kristin Shepard on the soap opera Dallas and its spinoff series Knots Landing. She was part of the cultural phenomenon "Who Shot J.R" as it was revealed in season 4 that she was the one who actually pulled the trigger on the womanizing oil baron J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) on the popular TV series. Despite playing such a groundbreaking role on the series, Mary left Southfork Ranch after 28 episodes and went on to appear in various TV shows -- Hollywood Wives, The Love Boat, Starsky & Hutch, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Mike Hammer, Private Eye. Mary also appeared in various films over the years including the 1986 remake of Stagecoach, The Ice Pirates, Final Jeopardy, Corporate Affairs, Midnight Lace, The Legend of Zorro, and Just 45 Minutes from Broadway.

Outside of her acting career, Mary was married to fellow actor Eb Lottimer from 1978 to 1989 but shares two children with her husband since 1998, Mark Brodka. The actress told Gold Radio that she's extremely proud of her father's legacy, especially getting to hear his world-famous rendition of "White Christmas" every holiday season.

"It's a pure joy. After he died, the first 10 years were very bittersweet because I missed him so much. But now, decades later, it's just simply joy - that people get to hear him; that I get to hear him; and that he's so much a part of our holidays...I am so proud of my heritage and who he was, and the things he did."