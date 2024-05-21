Martina McBride Will Be A Judge On A Reality Competition Series That Seems Like A Fever Dream — 'Second Chance Stage'

You read the headline: Martina McBride is apparently going to be a judge on Second Chance Stage. What is Second Chance Stage, I hear you ask? Well, to borrow from PEOPLE for a second, Second Chance Stage is "an eight-episode talent competition series, contestants who missed out on an earlier chance at stardom get a 'second chance at their big break' by performing everything from 'dancing to singing to stand-up comedy and more' in front of an audience full of agents, talent scouts, and producers."

The judges? Martina McBride, of course: a country singer. Taye Diggs: an actor. ...Okay. Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner? And the host is... ...former NFL star, Emmanuel Acho. If you want to witness the most ragtag judging group I've seen in quite some time, please click here to McBride's Instagram post.

The show will air on the Magnolia Network, which is owned by Warner Bros. ...And also, Chip and Joanna Gaines. No, you read that correctly — the home improvement couple.

As Allison Page, the President of Magnolia Network, says in a press release, "We're thrilled to launch this fun, ambitious and expansive unscripted slate on Max this fall." This runs in tandem with the other insane shows the network plans on dropping. Page continues, "By leveraging our storytelling and production expertise for these imaginative formats, we aim to surprise and delight viewers of all ages and create opportunities for families and friends to enjoy together."

My penchant for chaos and tomfoolery is well-documented. Even I, a reveler of the chaotic arts, have no idea what this show could possibly look like. So You Think You Can Dance? Check. American Idol and The Voice? Check. Basically, it sounds like we're getting a high-production talent show for adults — that will be as utterly unhinged and wild as any elementary-school-aged "production."

Like, how will the judges judge? Will they each be responsible for their own "corner" of entertainment? If they all get to judge, what the heck gives Taye Diggs the right to comment on a stand-up routine? The fact that he was in Ally McBeal for a hot second? If I'm putting on a Shakespearean masterclass, I don't care what Martina McBride thinks — she's not an actor!

And yet? I'm here for it. Give me the chaos, Magnolia Network!