Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband Feels Betrayed By Icon's Recent Tell-All

Recently, Martha Stewart got candid about her life in the new Netflix documentary Martha. In particular, she opened up about her marriage to Andrew Stewart. The two were married from 1961 to 1990.

In the documentary, she accused him of cheating with multiple women including her ex-assistant. She also admitted to cheating on him as well. All of this has left Andrew feeling betrayed by Martha. His third wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, recently released a post blasting Martha for the documentary.

She wrote, "Hello FB family - this is my first and will be my only public comment on this subject. Since I am not active on any other social media platform, this is the only place I am sharing this."

Shyla continued, "As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart - brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer. And one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I've ever known. No one was more surprised than we when, after being introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago, our connection blossomed into a deep and everlasting love. With our shared devotion to the Earth and to our families at the center. Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love. Which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends."

Martha Stewart Speaks Out

She also wrote, "Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart). Which ended almost 40 years ago. While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage. Including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix. The juxtaposition of Andy's early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together."

Ultimately, she wished Martha the best, writing, "We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."

Previously, Martha said that her husband cheated on her.

"I don't know how many different girlfriends he had ... but I think there were quite a few ... If you're married and you think you're happily married, and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s-t. Look at him as a piece of s-t and get out of it, get out of that marriage," Martha warned viewers.