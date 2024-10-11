Martha Stewart Reveals In Bombshell That She Cheated On Her Husband

The public loves themselves a scandal! Any time they get the opportunity to peel the curtain back just a little bit, they jump at the opportunity. Any chance to get a candid look at a celebrity's actual life rather than just what they show us, it's something that people relish. However, I didn't think people would remain interested in what's happening in Martha Stewart's life. But apparently, her fresh set of confessions has people ready to scramble to Netflix.

Recently, 83 year old Martha Stewart appears in the trailer for her upcoming, self titled documentary about her life. There, she leaves women with a little bit of crucial instruction. "Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s-t. Get out of that marriage," she exclaims.

However, a producer behind the camera doesn't let Martha off the hook so easily. He inquires about whether or not she also had an affair early on in her own marriage to Andrew Stewart. She casually and dismissively fires back, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that. Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family, And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."

Martha Stewart Cheating Scandal Sets Social Media on Fire

Expectedly, social media loses their minds at this bombshell Martha just casually drops on everyone. While most people collectively try and pick their jaws up off the floor, some people did have some funny observations from the clip. For instance, one person jokes, "We support women's rights and wrongs."

Similarly, one person notes how quickly Martha dismisses the producer's question. They tweet, "Okay but what does that have to do with what she said?? Can we be serious and focus for a minute?? lol."