Martha Stewart Reveals Her Ultimate Turkey Hack For Thanksgiving

If there was the perfect holiday party planner it would be Martha Stewart. Let's be honest, the woman is no stranger to preparing a lavish dinner party. While the queen of entertaining and homemaking will be on a family trip to Italy this Thanksgiving she is still offering words of wisdom for those who are celebrating. If you are interested in learning tricks of the trade then you need to hear the Martha Stewart turkey hack.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Martha Stewart Thanksgiving Tips & Tricks

Getty Images

Before getting to the epic turkey hack Martha Stewart shared with the PEOPLE that if you have guests coming over there is one thing that you must always have prepared. She said, "If somebody comes over in the afternoon, you have to have homemade Christmas cookies lying around." While Christmas cookies may seem out of place for the Thanksgiving holiday I am not one to question the homemaking expert.

Now, on to the juicy stuff. What is the secret Martha Stewart turkey hack? Many people think the first thing they should tackle is the turkey. Well the queen of entertaining argues that the potatoes are actually the first thing you need to worry about. You don't need to worry about the bird until about four hours before you want to sit down and eat.

Granted, the amount of time needed varies depending on the size of your turkey. Additionally, there are many things you need to consider about the turkey besides cooking it. For example, keep in mind how long it will take to thaw a frozen turkey. Also, Martha Stewart advises against washing your turkey in the sink.

Additionally, she argues against stuffing the turkey in advance. I hope you have a pen and notepad because her list keeps going. Another Martha Stewart turkey hack that most people don't think of is measure your oven. Most people go out and buy this grandiose turkey assuming it will fit in their oven. Sometimes it does, and sometimes it does not. Ensure you do not make this mistake by measuring your oven and your refrigerator beforehand.

Martha Stewart Turkey Hack You Need To Know

Now that you know all of the tips and tricks that go into prepping the turkey we should focus on the important stuff — how to cook it. One Martha Stewart turkey hack is her cheesecloth trick. The Daily Mail shares that the homemaker uses, "a quadruple blanket of cheesecloth that holds the butter-and-wine basting mixture on the skin to keep the meat moist while still allowing it to brown. "

Other turkey techniques of hers include cooking the turkey upside down to prevent overcooking. As well as grilling it and deep-drying it. No matter your chosen method Martha Stewart advises that you remember to continuously check on your turkey. That bird can cook faster than you think.

Finally, with 60 minutes until dinner time, it is time for the final Martha Steward turkey hack. You need to take your turkey out of the oven and allow it to rest on a carving platter. You should allow it to rest for 30 minutes before carving it up to enjoy.