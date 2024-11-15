Martha Stewart Is Really Jealous Of Snoop Dogg’s Friendship With Reba McEntire After ‘The Voice’: Report

Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart and The Voice coach Snoop Dogg are buddies. But there seems to be trouble brewing in paradise. Rumors are flying that Stewart has her nose out of joint lately because Snoop is now allegedly pals with Reba McEntire, his colleague on The Voice. Stewart is known for her, shall we say, hauteur. Maybe she wants an exclusive friendship with the popular rapper. Who knows? Let's check this out!

Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Get Along Famously

They Even Hosted Their Own Show Together

Per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the pair "hosted their own cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, from 2016 to 2020." I wish I had watched it!

His Chumminess With Reba Seems To Be A Fly In The Ointment For Stewart

One source said to Life & Style via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "Reba and Snoop get along great, and they've found they have much in common when it comes to music, art, pets, and more. They make each other laugh and tend to hang out and chat when the cameras stop. Reba may not be into cannabis like Snoop is, but he likes her and thinks she's cool."

This person explained further, ""It's enough to make Martha grit her teeth. The thing is that Martha never learned to share. She must come first, whether it's in the kitchen or social scene."

It Seems Like Snoop's Genuine Respect For Stewart Is Solid

He Talked Frankly About Their Friendship

A couple of months ago, Snoop spoke to People about Stewart. He said via Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "Our relationship is like any other friend that I have. I like who you are, what you stand for, and I want to get to know you and hang out with you. It went from that to actually doing that, to she was willing to do the same things I was willing to do."

Stewart reportedly returned the kind words, albeit with a dollop of witty humor. "I love working with Snoop and hope I can continue to do so for a long, long time, as long as he keeps blowing smoke in my face,"