Martha Stewart Details How She Lost Her Virginity And That's More Info Than I Needed To Know

Martha Stewart is a business icon and TV personality held dear by many people across the nation. She recently released a documentary of her life on Netflix, called Martha. There, she shares many details of her life and her path to success.

One tidbit of info that really didn't need to make the final cut, however, was the story of how she lost her virginity. To be fair, that's not too bad on its own, but she comments on the experience too. I, and many others I'm sure, do not wish to visualize such acts.

In the documentary, she goes over how she met her first husband, Andrew Stewart. They married in 1961 but divorced in 1990 after bouts of infidelity. She explains their first date and their first time... doing it. Of course, it's perfectly natural but not something you wish to hear from an elderly lady.

She says in the documentary, "I had never slept with anyone before this. He was very aggressive, and I liked it." Awesome, thanks, Martha.

Martha Liked It Rough

...Yeah I cringed writing that but find it amusing so I'm keeping it in. Sue me.

She prefaced this statement by telling of their first date.

"He picked me up in his little yellow Mercedes Sedan," she said. "We went out to dinner and he was very polite and handsome, and he had traveled a lot," Stewart recounts.

She said that it was "exciting to meet a sophisticated young man." Stewart was also very impressed by his American Express Card.

By the end of their date, she was "madly in love" with him. And to think they only went on that date because Andrew's sister set them up.

Such a lovely first date, by all accounts. Although apparently, it ended in a not-so-lovely manner.

I find it funny that she felt the need to include that little nugget of information. The story would have been perfectly fine without talking about their intimate time together.

I'm sure no one's as cringed out by this information as any surviving relatives of Andrew Stewart, however.