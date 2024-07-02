'Married At First Sight New Zealand' Star Andrew Jury Dies In Custody Hours Before Court Trial

Married At First Sight New Zealand star Andrew Jury is dead. The reality star has passed away at the age of 33. Audiences may remember Jury from the first season of the New Zealand off-shoot.

Jury was in jail at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand when he died. His death comes just hours before his court trial. Authorities charged him with "assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon," according to Deadline.

Currently, authorities haven't revealed how Jury died. However, the jail said it tried to save his life. Before the trial, his father expressed concern about his current mental well-being. After his passing, former castmates Brett and Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell issued a statement mourning his death.

"It's with the heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury," read the statement, according to the New Zealand Herald. "We had the absolute pleasure of filming and participating in a show which leaves us intricately linked for a lifetime. Despite his struggles, Andrew was always friendly and the life of the party during our shared experience, and he really valued his time on the show."

Andrew Jury Had Run In With Law

They added, "At this time, our entire cast wishes to send our deepest condolences and love to his family."

Married At First Sight follows people who match up and get married when they meet for the first time. Jury coupled with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes, but the two later broke up after the show ended. In April, authorities arrested Jury. His father said he had been struggling since. "It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends," he told the outlet. His family is "deeply saddened" by his death.

The Jury family is "bewildered" and "deeply saddened" by his passing, added Ron.A spokesperson for WBD said in a statement: "Warner Bros Discovery expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrew Jury."

They added, "WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew. All MAFS NZ contributors have access to mental health professionals throughout the process, including pre-screening, during production and after broadcast."

Authorities are currently investigating Fury's death.