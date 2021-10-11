Midland's Mark Wystrach and Wife Ty Haney Expecting Second Child

Midland singer Mark Wystrach and wife Ty Haney are expecting a baby boy. The couple made the announcement on Instagram.

Greatest joy and thrill to announce that my incredible wife @ty_haney is pregnant and we're having a baby boy in December!" Wystrach wrote. "Sunny is very pumped to be a big sis as you can tell!"

Mark Wystrach & Ty Haney's Love Story

If there's one love story we've loved following along with lately, it's Mark Wystrach and his girlfriend Ty Haney. All you have to do is follow along on Instagram and it feels like you're right there with the happy couple.

Haney is the founder and CEO of the clothing brand Outdoor Voices which is headquartered in Austin. The apparel company is one of the brands to watch right now. Haney founded her active-wear company with the message that getting out and "doing things" is all about making you feel good and not trying to hit a certain weight. It's very body positive and they are slowly expanding new stores around the country.

Midland frontman Mark Wystrach started the group with bandmates Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy in 2016. Named after the Dwight Yoakam song "Fair to Midland," the band is based in Dripped Springs, right outside of Austin. Ever since their debut album with Big Machine Records, Midland EP, the band has been hitting the country charts with singles like "Drinkin' Problem" which secured two Grammy nominations.

People reports that the couple met on a blind date at Bufalina pizza restaurant in Austin, Texas after Haney messaged Wystrach on Instagram. The couple began dating in the spring of 2018.

"I knew from the first moment I laid eyes on her that I was going to marry her," Wystrach told People.

After that the couple was inseparable and would post sweet things about each other on Instagram.

It's particularly heartwarming when they post with their pups, showing the whole family and all their activities around Austin.

Wystrach and Haney both shared the news of their marriage on social media which is only fitting since the couple has been so open on the platform with their relationship in general.

"Got hitched in a quiet lil ceremony today and am mighty proud & delighted to now call @ty_haney, "My wife," Wystrach wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 8, 2019.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on a trip to Colorado with the pups.

The sweet couple has wasted no time starting their little family either. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sundance "Sunny" Leon, in November on 2019.

"Talk about something that makes you really take a step back and truthfully assess who you are and who you wanna be for this young little one," Wystrach told People.

Midland released their sophomore album Let it Roll, featuring "Mr. Lonely" and "Playboys," in 2019. The trio released their EP The Last Resort earlier this year.

