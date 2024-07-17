Mark Cuban Takes A Dig At Elon Musk Over Recent Donald Trump Support

It's safe to say that Mark Cuban probably isn't the biggest fan of Elon Musk or Donald Trump. He recently took a dig at Musk for his support of the former president for reelection.

Musk shared a photo of Trump with a thumb's up. The billionaire and owner of X wrote, "The choice is clear." In response, Cuban shared the post with his own caption, "The Virtue of Selfishness." Cuban also recently called out Silicon Valley's support for the nominee.

The Virtue of Selfishness https://t.co/WmwwPA2lmB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 17, 2024

Cuban recently shared his thoughts via The Hill that Silicon Valley's emerging support for Trump is a Bitcoin play. "Here is a contrary opinion on the emergence of Silicon Valley support for former President Trump. Which like all my opinions on here, probably won't be popular," Cuban wrote in a post on the social platform X. "It's a bitcoin play."

"What will drive the price of BTC is lower tax rates and tariffs, which if history is any guide (and it's not always), will be inflationary," he added. "Combine that with global uncertainty as to the geopolitical role of the USA, and the impact on the US Dollar as a reserve currency, and you can't align the stars any better for a BTC price acceleration."

Elon Musk Supports Trump

Meanwhile, Musk has reportedly pledged support to Trump's campaign following an assassination attempt on Trump's life. He's reportedly committed $45 million a month in the form of a new super PAC. The billionaire announced, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Previously Musk opened about conversations he had with Trump.

"I mean, I have had some conversations with him and he just called me out of the blue for no reason, I don't know why, but he does," Musk said. "And it's like he's very nice when he calls and I was like, electric cars, I think are pretty good for the future. America is the leader in electric cars, buy American stuff. And I think he actually - a lot of his friends now have Teslas and they all love it. And he's a huge fan of the Cybertruck. So I think those may be contributing factors, yeah."

Likewise, Musk seemed to imply he was fed up with the current state of Democrats. He responded "yeah" to the account @EndWokeness, which said Musk "went from being an Obama voter to pledging $180 million to elect DJT. The woke left really f*cked up. Badly."