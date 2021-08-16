Mark Chesnutt Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Recovering From Back Surgery

Back on July 8, veteran country singer and '90s honky tonk great Mark Chesnutt cancelled a string of tour dates stretching from July 9 to Sept. 5. According to a press release, "The unfortunate circumstance arises as a result of severe back pain that ultimately moved Chesnutt to schedule unavoidable, immediate surgery, which will require a nine to 10-week recovery period."

The press release adds that the "Bubba Shot the Jukebox" singer performs an average of 100 concerts per year, and the William Morris Agency is working on rescheduling the impacted dates.

"I've been suffering with this for a very long time, and postponed as long as I could," said Chesnutt in a press release. "When the doctor says: 'you have no choice,' you have no choice! I hate to get off the road, just as the venues opened back up. I was really looking forward to this year! I appreciate the support and understanding from my fans, and I 'll see you all real soon."

Chesnutt updated fans on his condition on Monday (Aug. 16), revealing that both he and his Tracie recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am currently on the mend from my back surgery," Chesnutt tweeted. "But, while doing so my wife Tracie and I have tested positive for COVID-19! Thank you all for the continuous prayers."

Just wanted to give everyone a little update. I am currently on the mend from my back surgery. But, while doing so my wife Tracie and I have tested positive for Covid-19! Thank you all for the continuous prayers! — Mark Chesnutt (@MarkChesnutt) August 16, 2021

Read More: Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's Life-Changing Night Gets Its Own Exhibit at the Ryman Auditorium

The 57-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas won the CMA's Horizon Award (now known as Best New Artist) in 1993. He's scored eight No. 1 hits: "Brother Jukebox," "I'll Think of Something," "It Sure is Monday," "Almost Goodbye," "I Just Wanted You to Know," "Gonna Get a Life," "It's a Little Too Late" and a cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing."

Mark Chesnutt's Cancelled Tour Dates

July 9- The Lumberyard- Roscoe, Texas

July 10- Sugar Creek Casino- Hinton, Okla.

July 11- Cotton Country Club- Granger, Texas

July 15- Hard Rock Casino- Sioux City, Iowa

July 16- RC McGraw's- Manhattan, Kan.

July 17- Crawford County Fair- Cuba, Mo.

July 21- Cowlitz County Fair- Longview, Wash.

July 23- Lassen County Fair- Susanville, Calif.

July 30- Canyon County Fair- Caldwell, Idaho

July 31- Butte Depot- Butte, Mont.

Aug. 5- Carroll County Fairgrounds- Westminster, Md.

Aug. 6- Deerassic Classic- Cambridge, Ohio

Aug. 7- Jergels Rhythm Grill- Warrendale, Pa.

Aug. 12- Beacon Theater- Hopewell, Va.

Aug. 13- Winston-Salm Fairgrounds & Annex- Winston-Salem, N.C.

Aug. 14- Town & Country Days- New Martinsville, W.V.

Aug. 16- Erie County Fairgrounds- Hamburg, N.Y.

Aug. 21- Sutherland Rodeo Arena- Sutherland, Neb.

Aug. 26- Crawford County Fair- Gays Mills, Wis.

Aug. 27- Marquette Ojibwa Casino- Marquette, Mich.

Aug. 28- Marquette Ojibwa Casino- Marquette, Mich.

Sept. 2- Boot Barn Hall- Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sept. 3- Seven Peaks Music Festival- Buena Vista, Cal.

Sept. 5-Rolling Hills Casino- Corning, Cal.