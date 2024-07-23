Mark Carnevale, Iconic Golf Announcer, Dies At 64 — All Confirmed Details

Mark Carnevale, a legendary golf announcer, has passed away. A cause of death has yet to be disclosed. However, it's reported that Carnevale passed suddenly, per the official PGA Tour website. Prior to his memorable turn as an announcer, Carnevale had some golfing credentials of his own. He won the 1992 Chattanooga Classic, earning him the accolade of the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Though Carnevale would ultimately win just that one tournament, he'd go on to participate in 212 PGA Tour tournaments. He made an additional 66 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In 2007, Carnevale officially pivoted to announcing. The golfing icon joined SiriusXM's radio coverage of PGA Tour events, and he covered a few tournaments for PGA Tour Live on ESPN Plus. His last appearance as an announcer took place at the Genesis Scottish Open roughly two weeks ago.

The PGA Tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, issued a statement regarding Carnevale's passing. "Mark was a beloved part of the Tour family for a long time. He was a member of that elite club, a PGA Tour winner, and then he held numerous roles within the industry, most recently as a significant voice in PGA Tour Radio's coverage," the statement begins.

"Mark knew the game and did a terrific job of conveying insights from his unique point of view - and with an engaging wit and sense of humor - to fans from countless Tour events through the years. We will miss Mark and send our condolences to his loved ones."

Mark Carnevale Passed Away, Leaving Golf Without One Of Its Most Prominent Voices

"I lost my grouchy teddy bear today. Mark Carnevale was one of the good ones. I loved him, I'm gonna miss him. He made all of us on

[at]SiriusXMPGATOUR better broadcasters. More importantly, his friendship was unconditional. This hurts... a lot," said Michael Collins — a golf analyst — on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Just turned on [at]SiriusXMPGATOUR to hear if they were talking about Mark Carnevale and Carny's winning call of Xander at Valhalla was the bump coming back from break. Got me choked up, while also reminding me a voice like his is etched in history," added Jeff Eisenband, a sports broadcaster.