Marine Veteran Identified As One Of Two Injured During Trump Rally Shooting

Another victim of the Trump rally shooting has been identified. Per the New York Post, David Dutch, a New Kensington resident, was among those injured during the shooting. Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to shoot Dutch twice during the horrific incident, per the Marine Corps League's (MCL) Department of Pennsylvania.

"MCL District 8 vice commandant Matt Popovich broke the news to his fellow Marines on Sunday afternoon. As Pennsylvania State Police identified Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver as the two injured rallygoers," the publication reported.

"I'm sure everyone has seen the news and are appalled at how divided we have become," Popovich wrote. "Well, it has finally hit home to the League. ... It is with great sadness that I report that one of the civilians shot at the rally was one of our own," he added. "Commandant David Dutch of Westmorland County, he is in critical condition shot in the liver and chest."

"He has had one surgery and undergoing another this morning," Popovich continued. "He is currently in an induced coma."

A Marine Veteran, David Dutch, Was Shot During The Trump Rally Shooting

According to TribLIVE, Dutch had been installed as the commandant of the Westmoreland County Marines Corps League last year. Despite being in a coma, Christopher Paris of the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that Dutch was in a stable condition. "These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," Paris said. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

According to Dutch's sister, he was also a long-time employee of the technology company, Siemens. Jennifer Veri-Grazier corroborated to the New York Times that Dutch suffered damage to his liver and broken ribs in the shooting.

"He was exercising his rights and went to the rally, and he didn't deserve any of this," Veri-Grazier said. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled. As more information comes out, we at Wide Open Country will be sure to inform our readership accordingly. Hopefully, Dutch has a full, speedy recovery and is operating back to normal in no time.