'Marie Laveau': The Story Behind Bobby Bare's Bewitching Tale

One of the world's most famous voodoo practitioners is none other than Marie Laveau, a Louisiana woman who held the souls of New Orleans in her hands in the late 1800s. Marie Laveau would dispense potions, tell fortunes and heal the sick through ceremonies.

If you're a fan of country music, you've likely heard the tales of another Marie Laveau through the storytelling of poet Shel Silverstein and songwriter Baxter Taylor. While it's not a historically accurate depiction of the real Queen of New Orleans, it's a gripping tale of a fictional New Orleans witch who encounters the scoundrel Handsome Jack. Jack, who attempts to fool Marie for a get-rich-quick scheme quickly learns the downside of crossing a powerful woman.

"So if you ever get down where the black trees grow/ And meet a voodoo lady named Marie Laveau/ If she ever asks you to make her your wife/ Man, you better stay with her for the rest of your life," Bare warns on the eerie tune.

Though perhaps best known as a Bare recording, the song was first recorded by Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show for their 1971 album.

Bobby Bare brought the mysterious witch back to life on his 1974 record Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys, Legends and Lies. The song flew to the top of the charts and landed Bare a No. 1 country song on the Billboard Hot Country chart. It was Bare's only number-one single.

Watch Bobby Bare perform "Marie Laveau" below.

"Marie Laveau" Lyrics:

Down in Louisiana, where the black trees grow

Lives a voodoo lady named Marie Laveau

She got a black cat's tooth and a Mojo bone

And anyone who wouldn't leave her alone

She'd go... another man done gone

She lived in a swamp in a hollow log

With a one-eyed snake and a three-legged dog

Bent, bony body and stringy hair

And if she ever seen y'all messin' 'round there

She'd go... another man done gone

And then one night when the moon was black

Into the swamp came handsome Jack

A no good man like you all know

Lookin' around for Marie Laveau

He said, "Marie Laveau, you lovely witch

Gimme a little charm that'll make me rich

Gimme a million dollars and I tell you what I'll do

This very night, I'm gonna marry you"

Then It'll be (uhh), another man done gone

So Marie done some magic, shook a little sand

Made a million dollars and she put it in his hand

Then she giggled and she wiggled, and she said, "Hey, Hey

I'm gettin' ready for my weddin' day

"But old handsome Jack said, "Goodbye Marie

You're too damned ugly for a rich man like me"

Marie started mumblin', her fangs started gnashin'

Her body started tremblin', and her eyes started flashin'

And she went... another man done gone

So if you ever get down where the black trees grow

And meet a voodoo lady named Marie Laveau

If she ever asks you to make her your wife

Man, you better stay with her for the rest of your life

Or it'll be... another man done gone

(Aah we'll see)

(Another man done gone)

