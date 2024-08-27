Mariah Carey Mourns The Loss Of Mom And Sister, Who Passed Away on The Same Day

Tragedy strikes in the most sudden, unexpected way for music icon Mariah Carey and her family. Both her mother Patricia and her sister Alison pass away over the weekend. Moreover, they die on the same exact day.

Recently, Mariah Carey addressed her mom and sister's deaths over the weekend in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she writes. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Nothing has come out yet as to how Alison and Patricia died.

Mariah Carey Addresses Her Complex Relationships With Her Mother and Sister

Patricia initially married Alfred Roy Carey at the time. Then, she works as a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach before welcoming in Alison, Mariah, and their son Morgan. Later, the couple divorces when the 'Fantasy' legend is only 3 years old.

Mariah writes about her complicated relationship with her mother in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey in 2020. "Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she says. "Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."

Still, Mariah dedicates the book to Patricia, warts and all. "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could," Carey emphasizes. "I will love you the best I can, always."

Similarly, her relationship with Alison is complicated as well. Carey believed that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with her sister or brother.