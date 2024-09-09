Mariah Carey Opens Up About Death Of Mother And Sister

Mariah Carey endured an unimaginable family tragedy last month. Her mother Patricia and her sister Alison both passed away on the same day. You can only imagine the tremendous grief the beloved singing superstar must be feeling. To lose even one relative is awful. To lose two practically simultaneously would test anyone's strength to the absolute limit.

Mariah posted an update on Instagram recently about how she is doing in the aftermath of these painful events. Always the trouper and hard worker, she wrote, "Back at work. It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ??????"

What else do we know about how Mariah Carey has been managing since her two loved ones passed? This is what we discovered.

Mariah Was Reportedly 'Heartbroken' By Patricia's And Alison's Death

She Apparently Took A Break From Work

Per Page Six, "Mariah, 55, seemingly took some time off after she was left 'heartbroken' when her mom and sister passed away last month."

She reportedly commented via People, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

Mariah evidently explained further, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

Mariah Carey's Relationship With Her Sister Was Allegedly Not Close

It Sounds Like She Did Not Race To Alison's Side When She Was Very Ill

According to Page Six, "Mariah...reportedly didn't see her older sister before she died at the age of 63 despite knowing she was very sick."

David Baker, a pal of Alison's, reportedly claims according to Page Six via the US Sun that Mariah was aware of her sister's serious illness but did not reach out to her. "A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came," Baker supposedly said.

He also allegedly stated that Alison felt "unhappy" about being estranged from her sister Mariah. The pop vocalist has a brother as well, but the two do not reportedly have a relationship, either.

She Made Explosive Allegations Four Years Ago About Her Brother And Sister In Her Memoir

They Reportedly Sued Their Famous Sibling For Defamation

According to Page Six, "In [Mariah's] book, she alleged Alison struggled with alcohol addiction and her brother was physically abusive to their mom. The allegations led to Morgan and Alison suing Mariah for defamation."