Mariah Carey Allegedly Never Reached Out to Dying Sister, According To Close Friend

It's been a rough week for Mariah Carey and her family. She lost both her mother Patricia and her sister Alison on the same exact day. Unfortunately, she's always had a turbulent relationship with her family over the years. However, one of her sister's friends takes issue with how Carey handled it. Apparently, she already knew about the fact her sister was dying.

Recently, David Baker, a close friend of Mariah's sister, spoke with the US Sun in the aftermath of Alison's death. David was one of her best friends, someone who stuck by her amidst the struggles with drug addiction, homelessness, and being HIV positive.

Now, given his relationship with Alison, he is breaking his silence about the statements Mariah made to the media after the tragedies.

Mariah Carey Allegedly Never Tries to Mend Relationship in Dying Sister's Last Days

According to David, Alison spent her last days in shambles that her little sister didn't want to reach out. Moreover, she struggled to believe that anyone would come to her funeral, despite wanting to rebuild their relationship.

"She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral," David recalls. "I am told that a memorial service is planned for a future date, but nothing now. A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came. That callous rejection added more hurt to Alison's pain."

Still, David memorialized his dear friend Alison to The Sun. Consequently, people might come to understand the kind of woman she truly was, despite the familial complications with Mariah. "Beneath a tough exterior, Alison was a highly intelligent, warm, and sensitive person," he explains. "I have known her for nine years, and as her friend, and in recent months her care, I will miss her greatly."