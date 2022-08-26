Country singer-songwriter Margo Price is launching a new podcast that will feature the "Hurtin' (On the Bottle)" singer in conversation with artists who inspire her. The Sonos Radio podcast, titled Runaway Horses, premiered on Aug. 25 with an interview with country legend Emmylou Harris.

Upcoming guests include Amythyst Kiah, Swamp Dogg, Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette and Lucius.

"The thing about runaway horses is that you can really never truly break them. They are incredibly unpredictable. You never know what they're going to do next. I'm calling this show 'Runaway Horses' because wild freedom is exactly what I crave from music -- I just want a complete and total release," Price said in a statement. "I hope that the conversations on this show help you feel a sense of freedom, too."

Price also shared the rollicking, introspective new single "Been To the Mountain," which she co-wrote with husband and frequent collaborator Jeremey Ivey.

"'Been To The Mountain' is part one of an introspective trip into our subconscious. It is the perfect continuation of my search for freedom in my art and freedom in the modern age," Price said in a statement. "I have a lot of high hopes for this next chapter and truly believe this is the most exciting music I've ever made in the studio with my band. We have all grown so much, we operate like one single organism - it's telepathic. Courtney Hoffman brought my wild visions to life with the help of an incredible cast and crew in the music video. I wanted the story's hypothetical 8 to 12 hour window to feel like a mini-lifetime. We also wanted to portray how an intense psychedelic experience has the potential to become a spiritual experience, and how that can change your perception of the world around you."

Price will release her memoir Maybe We'll Make It on Oct. 4. The book will chronicle over a decade in Price's life, capturing her journey to make it as a songwriter and artist.

