Maren Morris Still Can't Stop Talking About Her Wardrobe Malfunction, Saying Outfit Belongs In Hall Of Fame

It's been weeks since Maren Morris had a wardrobe malfunction, but the singer just can't stop talking about it. Morris is still focused on her on-stage mishap.

Morris recently shared more thoughts on that performance. She wore a denim skirt, but audiences thought that she went nude under it. There was a weird optical illusion of the light that made things look worse than it was. Morris confirmed that she had underwear on, but she also confessed that the video looked bad.

She said that she didn't appreciate concert-goers circulating the videos on social media. She said, "Against my will, a video circulated recently of me wearing a denim skirt with a giant slit in it.I was wearing underwear. It was nude underwear. But it looked like my whole vagina was out. So I'm definitely cutting the skirt."

However, Morris acknowledged that the video gained a bit of traction. As such, she doesn't plan too throw the skirt in the trash and wash her hands of the whole thing.

Maren Morris Talks Malfunction

Instead, she considers holding onto it and maybe donating it to the Country Music Hall of Fame or something like that. She added, "But also, a little bit iconic. Like, should we put it in some sort of Hall of Fame, or frame it for my home?"

It's not the first time Morris considered framing the skirt. She previously suggested the idea in a cheeky video following the wardrobe malfunction. Taking to social media, she played with fans. "Hey guyz, did anything weird happen today?!?!" Her caption for the video was "I think I'll frame the skirt."

Still, people couldn't help but poke fun at the artist online. After the video circulated, one puzzled viewer questioned, "Did I see what I think I saw?" Another blasted the artist for having the wardrobe malfunction. "Remember when society freaked out over a nip ring at the halftime show? How far we have fallen," they wrote.

Honestly, I feel for Morris. It's not easy being a public figure with all of your actions under a spotlight. This sounds like it was something very much out of her control. But she's trying to own it.