Maren Morris Says She Received Death Threats Over Criticizing Morgan Wallen

Maren Morris finds herself in the crosshairs of controversy frequently within the country industry. However, things go to another extreme when people hurl death threats at her and her son. All over criticism about Morgan Wallen.

Recently, Maren appears on an episode of Sophia Bush's Work in Progress podcast. There, she dives into detail behind the intense backlash behind her criticisms of Morgan Wallen. It's one thing to tout threats at Morris herself. It's another thing to introduce her child into the mix. "I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary. And it wasn't death threats against me," she says. "It was against my son, too. So it's like, 'Oh, wow. Now we're involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.'"

Maren Morris Knows She's No Stranger to Controversy in Country Music

This comes on the heels of Maren speaking out about Wallen's use of the n-word. She doesn't run to protect him nor does she cautiously tip toe around the subject either. Rather, she posts online about what it means in a larger sense for country music and Nashville as a whole. Morris tweets, "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first "scuffle" and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

This isn't Maren's first spat within the country industry. Additionally, she famously squabbles online with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany. Moreover, she likens that situation a lot to the Morgan Wallen criticism. "I think it's because they're not only, like, defending the person that said this, but they are taking it personally as if I'm criticizing them," she says on the podcast. "Which I think says, you know, a lot more about their interpretation of criticism and what that content was than me as a person calling out someone using the N-word. Or even transphobia that I've criticized in the past that sort of, like, exploded in another wave."

It takes true courage to stand on what you say despite these death threats. People who hurl them at her need to stop and prove to be a better example.