maren-morris-reveals-she-is-bisexual

There's no better time to come out during Pride Month. You're met with copious amounts of love and support, the community coming out in full force. Maren Morris is feeling this firsthand.

The country to pop crossover slates a collection of post concert photos in Phoenix, Arizona with a very sly reveal. She captions her post, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride ?."

Her fans are coming out in overwhelming support for Maren's coming out. Lots of congratulations and pride shown on full display in the comment section. "Thanks for representing!!! It's hard to be the B, and having public representation helps us all," one person expresses.

One person relays their own personal experience, detailing how inspiring this is. "from seeing you as a closeted 16 year old on the hero tour to being out and proud at 24 and seeing you doing the same. love you endlessly and happy pride!!"

One user in particular jokes in Morris' comments with an epiphany. They reply, "I KNEW A STRAIGHT PERSON DIDN'T WRITE "THE BONES" I feel vindicated."

Maren Morris Joins Cast of LGBTQ+ Country Artists

This comes on the heels of Maren finalizing her divorce with singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd back in January 2024. She filed in October of 2023, keeping reasons vague with "irreconcilable differences." The two reach an agreement where Hurd is paid $2100 a month in child support for their 3-year old Hayes Andrew. Furthermore, the two split parenting duties.

Thankfully, Morris will have an abundance of love and support from her LGBTQ+ cohorts in the country music industry. Given the male domination of modern Nashville, you don't see too many in the mainstream embrace the LGBTQ+ community. However, they do exist.

One of the biggest artists is the Grammy winning Brandi Carlisle, coming into the industry openly gay. Additionally, you have Orville Peck, a heavyweight in the streaming department. Peck fills a much needed niche of fans who love country but aren't always sure about artists that support them. That's not to mention any longterm veterans like Lavender Country or Wilma Burgess or newer acts like TJ Osborne. In the event Morris embraces her country side of things, there isn't a shortage of those to prop her up and feel welcomed.