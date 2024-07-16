Maren Morris Refers To Wardrobe Malfunction Attire As 'Church Skirt' Before Her Viral Showcase

If you're here, you likely already know about Maren Morris' viral wardrobe malfunction. In summation: Morris wore what I can only describe as a... denim dress? It looked fancy, for sure! But also, Morris apparently decided to go commando during a viral performance because as she was performing and moving around, fans could occasionally catch a glimpse of her "lowers," so to speak.

Prior to that, however, Morris teased the outfit on her Instagram page a few weeks before her performance. (Which you can see above!) The caption for that post? Beautiful. "Yeah, I guess that's my church skirt," Morris said.

And how cosmically hilarious is that in hindsight? It's almost as if the universe decided to follow through on a joke it knew would be hilarious. Although I gotta say, I've never seen a person handle a wardrobe malfunction with such grace. ...If you really need to see it, follow the first linked story, which takes you right to it. Ya nasties.

Morris is just... performing as usual. She doesn't even acknowledge that anything's out of the ordinary. In fact, she kept things pushing after her performance, continuing to ignore it. It really highlighted that the folks making up the internet peanut gallery are the weirdos at the end of the day. And, man, were people weird.

Maren Morris Calls Her Wardrobe Malfunction Outfit A 'Church Skirt'

So, I'm skipping over all the comments calling Morris "trashy" and harsher insults I can't repeat here. However, we can certainly dive into Weirdo World for a second!

"You mean to tell me no one on that stage noticed and tried to tell her!" one TikTok user inquired. That's a great point! Yeah, Morris handled it perfectly, but... like, it wasn't drafty down there? There wasn't a "test run" to see how much the skirt would flow in action?

"When front row tickets finally pay off," another user says. I mean, you do get a whole lot more than you paid for! It certainly isn't a conventional way to ensure fans get their money's worth. But, hey, it ain't hurting nobody, and everyone seems to have had a good time!