Maren Morris Announces New Album 'Humble Quest'

Maren Morris has officially announced her upcoming new album, Humble Quest, set to be released on March 25, 2022. The 11-track album will follow her 2019 project, Girl, which included her two successful hits "Girl" and "The Bones." This will be Morris' third studio album under Sony Music Nashville.

Last week the singer released the project's first single along with the music video for, "Circles Around the Town" which was met with critical acclaim and love from fans. This time around, Morris shared several images of the Humble Quest album cover and the tracklist on social media, including a letter in which she gave fans an insight into the album itself. She wrote how the album was born out of uncertainty and fear due to the pandemic.

"What do you write about when the show can't go on?' I think every songwriter in the world had a few months of that question at the beginning of the pandemic," Morris wrote. The country singer revealed how she was scared, but relieved at this same time, saying she saw how several parts of her life were out of control.

The Grammy-winning superstar also explained how she wasn't a fan of the word "humble" saying it is often used incorrectly as a weapon against people who have confidence, but concedes that the health crisis was indeed a humbling experience for her.

"It turns out, the pandemic did humble me. Shooting my mouth off one time too many humbled me, the death of a beloved friend and producer humbled me, motherhood and marriage humbled me. 'Humble' began to feel more like a grounded state of understanding oneself; not so much by being relatable to or understood by all," Morris explained.

"What I also discovered is that the songs I was managing to compose during this time were the most authentic and light lyrics that have ever flowed from my pen. They weren't fitting with the times, they were distracting and eventually saving me from the times. So here are the stories of my rises, my overshares, my appreciation of Midwestern guys who stand at least a foot taller than me, my lullabies, my wine-soaked conversations with a dear friend and my final goodbye to one."

The album is produced by Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote "Girl" and co-produced the Girl album. Morris had a successful 2021. Her duet with husband Ryan Hurd, "Chasing After You," is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Morris herself is also nominated for her song "Better Than We found It" for Best Country Song.

Humble Quest Set List

"Circles Around This Town" "The Furthest Thing" "I Can't Love You Anymore" "Humble Quest" "Background Music" "Nervous" "Tall Guys" "Detour" "Hummingbird" "Good Friends" "What Would This World Do?"

