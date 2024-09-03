Maren Morris Gets Candid About Her Sexuality

Maren Morris is finally deciding to live in her truth. It takes a ton of courage to finally embrace who they truly are deep inside. A lot of people don't find comfort or even necessity in their own identities. Rather, they often suppress that part of themselves because they don't find it or themselves that important. Thankfully, the country/pop crossover star embraces it all and comes out as bisexual. Now, she's revealing her thought process behind it all.

Recently, Maren Morris talked with Sophia Bush on her Work in Progress podcast. There, she candidly detailed her sexuality and how it feels to finally be able to express it comfortably. "It was something I always knew about myself," she stressed.

Maren Morris Talks About Her Newfound Liberty in Her Dating

Maren's decision comes from a place of calm acceptance after a lot of general restlessness. What good does hiding truly do for anyone? "I hate the confusion and I felt like I wanted to celebrate it. And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there," Morris explained. "Like, yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me. Like, do you, but for me, I was like, "My life is so open now, I'm not hiding any portion of myself." So it was it was out of like true like celebratory nature."

She's never been in the position to date a woman ever. Moreover, Maren explains how she has longed to be with a woman since she was 8 years old. Now, it's important she embrace that as she faces the public with it.

"Like being in this sort of role of like never having dated [before], I'm probably going to be dating, you know, out in public," Morris expressed. "I would like to be able to do that without any sort of like malicious intent from you know, press or bloggers or whatever."